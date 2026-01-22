© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
State Assemblywoman from Utica-Rome area won’t seek a 5th term

WRVO | By Randy Gorbman
Published January 22, 2026 at 5:22 AM EST
New York State Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon
NYS Assembly
New York Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon (D-119) has announced she will not seek reelection this fall.

A longtime New York state legislator from Oneida County announced this month that she will not seek re-election in November. Democrat Marianne Buttenschon was first elected to the New York State Assembly in the 119th district in 2018, and said she will not seek a fifth term.

Buttenschon, who is from the town of Marcy, represents a district that includes the cities of Utica and Rome and several surrounding towns.

She won a close election over her Republican opponent in 2024, but said the main reason for not running this time around has to do with her family.

“I have a beautiful family, and want to spend more time. Obviously, I want to still be a part of the community, but this is a job that you must dedicate 110-percent, seven days a week,” Buttenschon said.

When asked whether the current political environment was also been a factor in her decision, Buttenschon said she just tries to go to work every day to do the best she can in meeting her constituents’ needs.

“Working to find individuals that can help with what you need within your district,” Buttenschon said. “And every Assembly member and Senate member, I believe, does the same thing. It is so important to represent your district in the manner that you need. And that's the approach I take.”

The Assemblywoman said that she still has a number of issues she wants to work on for her remaining year in office, including things like youth services, public safety and health care.

Prior to her years in the Assembly Buttenschon had a lengthy career as an educator. She was Dean of Public Service and Emergency Preparedness at Mohawk Valley Community College. 

Buttenschon and her husband also operate a Christmas tree farm in the town of Marcy.
There have already been reports of at least one Democrat and one Republican from the Utica-Rome area expressing interest in running for the 119th Assembly district seat.
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's Director of News and Public Affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
