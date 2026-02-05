© 2026 WRVO Public Media
Looking back on the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina

NPR | By Becky Sullivan,
Rachel TreismanBrian MannPien HuangLinda HolmesA Martínez
Published February 10, 2026 at 3:08 PM EST

Updated February 10, 2026 at 3:08 PM EST

The 2026 Winter Olympics are in full swing, and NPR is bringing you the latest from Milan and Cortina with Up First Winter Games. Join host A Martínez along with NPR general assignment reporter Rachel Treisman as they break down the couples of ice dancing. Member station WUNC producer Josh Sullivan tells us who and what to look for as women's snowboarding gets underway. And NPR's "Short Wave" host Emily Kwong breaks down the physics behind "Quad God" Ilia Malinin's quadruple axels.

