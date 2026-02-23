Good Cause Eviction law fails to gain enough support among Syracuse lawmakers

The city of Syracuse will not join other upstate cities embracing the state’s Good Cause Eviction law after the Common Council failed to pass the measure at it's meeting Monday afternoon. The vote ended in a 4-4 tie, meaning the legislation can't move forward.

Monday's vote reflected a deep split in the community over the legislation that would prevent landlords from evicting tenants or imposing steep rent hikes without good cause. The four lawmakers who voted against the measure had different reasons. Councilor Marty Nave said he didn’t make his decision until the morning of the vote, after receiving an email from a constituent who is also a renter.

"This would hurt me," said Nave. "I am a good tenant. I am afraid that my rent, which is good, will now go up. Because the landlord will have to inch it up because of good cause."

For Councilor Patrona Jones-Rowser, it was statistics showing the lack of impact from the law in other cities.

"The data for evictions are just slight decreases," said Jones-Rowser. "It hasn't had, I want to say, 40%, 50%, 60% decrease that GCE enthusiasts have said that this is going to do."

Councilor Donna Moore had previously said she supported the legislation, but voted against it at Monday's meeting. She said believes it’s not the answer to the dearth of affordable housing in Syracuse.

Ellen Abbott / WRVO Spectators in the Common Council Chambers listen as lawmakers vote on approving the Good Cause Eviction law.

"I've listened to the advocates. I've listened to the renters. I've listened to the tenants. I've listened to CNY Fair Housing," said Moore. "I work in a nonprofit. I work with the poorest of the poor in our city. I understand the plight of a lot of people. I don't think Good Cause is gonna fix those problems."

Councilor Rashida Caldwell was disturbed at how the legislation pitted landlords against tenant advocates.

"I think we can come up with something that makes sense for the community and I think everybody will be happy because we get representation of everyone on there and make it happen," Caldwell said. "A commission needs to happen."

For supporters of Good Cause, this is a bitter loss. It's something they’ve been working on in Syracuse for years. It was pulled from consideration last year, and Councilor Chol Majok points out to get it on a council agenda again, it would take action from someone who voted against it, or a change in its wording.

"I introduced the first resolution here back in 2022," said Majok. "So I have faith and believe that good cause is the way forward. Obviously I'll vote for it today so I couldn't be the one bringing it back. But we'll see, you know, it could come back in another year or two."

Even though there are nine members of the Common Council, the voted ended in a 4-4 tie because one seat is currently vacant. Council President Rita Paniagua, who supports the legislation, wasn't allowed to vote to break the tie. Under state law, the Council president can only vote to break ties on resolutions and ordinances, not laws.

Paniagua said she was disappointed in today's vote, but respects the Council's decision.

"Councilors, after we had our town hall meeting here, they weighed in on the different opinions of the people," said Paniagua. "And there was a lot of discussion around this among councilors. And they weren't ready to vote today for passing this item without having more discussions.

Paniagua said the way forward is to have a deep discussion about affordable housing in a city where more than 60% of the population rents.

"I think that at this point that would be the next natural step to create a task force where everybody is involved that has a stake in this and then bring it back to a vote," she said.

Mayor Sharon Owens also supported the legislation. In a statement Monday afternoon, she said she was disappointed in the vote.

"While I am disappointed that the Good Cause Eviction local law did not pass, I remain committed to working with the Common Council, housing advocates, and community members to address the urgent need for housing stability and affordability in Syracuse," said Owens. "Protecting tenants and ensuring fair treatment is essential to the health and equity of our city."

