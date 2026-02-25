State Senate Republicans propose affordable housing solutions in latest agenda push

Members of the New York State Senate Republican Conference, led by Sen. Robert Ortt, gathered at the State Capital Wednesday to discuss housing affordability in New York State. It was the latest presentation in a series they have held to roll out their legislative agenda for 2026.

Some of the proposals the conference laid out to combat rising property taxes and high construction costs include means-tested rent stabilization, streamlining the permitting process and repealing the all-electric mandate, which Sen. Pam Helming called "one of the things that is really driving builders to the edge in our state.”

Ortt, a Niagara County-based representative, criticized Democrats for "treating the symptom, not the disease” when it comes to the housing affordability crisis and that proposals he and his constituents laid out would prove to benefit housing markets across the state if implemented.

“For people who are marching for housing? You should be. We're with you. We want more housing. We just have a better solution to do it than our colleagues on the Democratic side of the aisle, and the proof is in the pudding," Ortt said.

For rent stabilization, members of the conference proposed requiring income-based eligibility and setting a threshold at 125 percent of the Area Median Income. Many warned that what they see playing out in New York City paints a broader picture of housing markets across the state.

"Over 300,000 units are occupied by people making more than $150,000 a year; let that sink in for a second. Those are people who would not qualify for affordable housing," said Sen. Jack Martins.

The conference also encouraged lawmakers to side with landlords to incentivize building more housing units in local neighborhoods, especially with respect to local developers.

"We must change the way we think," said Humberto Lopes, founder and CEO of H. L. Dynasty Real Estate Corp. We must understand and go to the neighborhoods, go to the mom-and-pop neighborhoods, and see what's going on. Because if you don't see it for yourself, you're not going to understand it."