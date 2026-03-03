Oswego landlord previously charged with sexual harassment arrested again

State Police Wednesday arrested an Oswego landlord with a history of sexual offenses against women who were attempting to rent property from him. Troopers arrested Doug Waterbury and charged him with attempted rape, attempted bribery and patronizing a person for prostitution.

Police say they were notified last June of a sex offense that occurred in the town of Scriba. They say a woman reported that she was looking for new housing and was given Waterbury's number. When she called him, he picked the woman up, and instead of driving to a residence, he took her to an empty building in Scriba.

Once inside the building, Waterbury allegedly exposed himself and demanded oral sex from the woman. When she refused, Waterbury allegedly offered the woman money for oral sex. When she refused again, Waterbury drove the woman home.

Trooper say Waterbury then contacted a mutual acquaintance and attempted to bribe the woman by offering her money to withdraw her complaint.

Waterbury, who has owned dozens of rental properties in the city of Oswego, as well as the Sterling Renaissance Festival, Sylvan Beach Amusement Park, and Santa's Workshop theme park in the Adirondacks, has a history of sexual offenses on his record. In 2019, Waterbury reached an $850,000 settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice that bars him from managing any properties. The settlement said he can own the property, but he must hire a management company to deal with tenants.

In early 2020, former CNY Rep. John Katko introduced legislation in the House of Representatives aimed at combatting sexual harassment in public housing, in response to Waterbury's case.

But that hasn't stopped him.

In 2021, he was fined $15,000 by a U.S. District Court judge for continuing to engage with renters. In 2022, He was arrested and charged with violating a court order after being seen at two of his properties. In January of this year, Waterbury arrested was charged with stalking a woman, who claimed Waterbury followed her and watched her from his car as she walked to a convenience store in Oswego in December.

Troopers say Waterbury will be in court in the most recent charges on April 27.