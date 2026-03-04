Republicans in New York continue to call for the repeal of state's climate law

Fallout continues after it was revealed last week that New York’s clean energy law could cost residents more than expected.

Senate and Assembly Republicans in New York are continuing to argue against the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act passed in 2019.

Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt says Democratic lawmakers are doing residents no favors to make the state affordable.

“They've been talking about affordability,” Ortt said. “‘We have got to do something about affordability,’ at the same time championing these policies that they unequivocally know are driving up costs and making life less affordable. You can't just say affordability and wish it into existence when you're passing laws that are going to add $4,100 to people's bills, that are going to make gas potentially $5 or more at the pump.”

The Republican, from Western New York, says the program is likely to cost more than initially estimated and that timelines set forth are unachievable, but that changes could be made.

“If they want to come in and sit and bring us to the table, or bring folks to the table that are in the energy space and have a real negotiation or discussion, that's fine. Up to this point, they've been unwilling to,” Ortt said.

The memo, sent last week by New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President Doreen Harris to Director of State Operations Jackie Bray, stated that by 2031 – absent any changes – the 2019 law could cost upstate oil and natural gas households in excess of $4,000 per year and especially burden households unable to install lower emissions technologies.

The program, in part, aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 40% by 2030 and 85% by 2050, compared to 1990 levels. New York is working toward a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040, including 70% renewable energy generation by 2030. Proceeds from the program would be invested in efforts that help reduce emissions while intending to keep New York competitive.

Mark Walczyk, a fellow Republican who represents parts of Central and Western New York, says he has introduced legislation to repeal the climate law. The proposal would repeal the targets set forth in the law.

“We can do a very simple ‘repealer’ to repeal those targets right now and alleviate New Yorkers immediately and also in the future,” Walczyk said.

Speaking during a press conference Wednesday, Republican lawmakers say the memo reaffirms that the state’s electrification mandates are unrealistic. In an election year in which both major parties are seeking to champion the issue of affordability, the Republicans said New Yorkers need to be wary of how the governor approaches the legislation.

Last week, Hochul, a Democrat, said the world has changed dramatically since the law was implemented in 2019.

“Just talk to anybody about the utility bill within the last couple weeks. It is staggering and we cannot just tune out those cries for help from New Yorkers who are just getting crushed under the weight of this,” Hochul said. “So, I, we are, listen, I'm not going to ever, you can ask me as many times as you want between now and the end of the budget — I'm not going to telegraph what we're talking about in our negotiations, but I think everybody knows that we have a real problem on our hands.”

Last year, an Ulster County Supreme Court judge gave Hochul’s administration until Feb. 6, 2026 to issue regulations that would “ensure” the state meet emissions targets set out in the law. Behind on meeting those goals, Hochul’s office had planned to appeal the ruling.

During a Citizens Budget Commission breakfast last week, state Budget Director Blake Washington said the state’s climate laws are well intentioned, but hinted the governor could change rules to adapt to the times. He continued that some of the mandates are “aggressive” and, when taking a closer look, the laws would put “undue pressure on New Yorkers.” That statement came a day before the memo from Harris to Bray was shared.

Blair Horner with the New York Public Interest Research Group says the laws are science based and should not be rejected over a hypothetical estimate.

“The argument being made that somehow this has any impact currently on energy costs is absurd, because the climate law has been just really, hasn't really even started. We don't know what the governor is proposing. The memo that came out last week described an estimated cost. We don't, there's no underlying information available. There's been no public hearing, so we have no idea what the proposed costs, what they're based on. And so, before you talk about changing climate laws - which is real - we should be getting under the hood to look at the costs which may be fiction.”

WAMC has reached out to the governor’s office and NYSERDA for comment.