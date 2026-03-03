© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Syracuse University names J. Michael Haynie as 13th chancellor

WRVO | By WRVO News
Published March 3, 2026 at 10:47 AM EST
J. Michael Haynie speaks to the Syracuse University community after being named the university's 13th chancellor on Tuesday March 3, 2026
Ellen Abbott
/
WRVO
J. Michael Haynie speaks to the Syracuse University community after being named the university's 13th chancellor on Tuesday March 3, 2026

Syracuse University has named J. Michael Haynie as its next chancellor. Haynie becomes the 13th chancellor in the university's 156-year history.

Haynie has worked at Syracuse for nearly 20 years, and currently serves as vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation. He also serves as executive dean of the university's Whitman School of Management.

“Few people have demonstrated a deeper commitment to Syracuse University than Mike Haynie, and he is exceptionally well-positioned to carry it forward with the dedication and vision this moment demands,” said Jeff Scruggs, chairman of the university's Board of Trustees in a statement. “For more than two decades, he has poured himself into this institution, expanding its reach, deepening its impact and championing the students and communities it exists to serve. His record of leadership is extraordinary, and the Board has great confidence in the future of Syracuse University. We are proud to welcome him as our 13th chancellor and president."

Haynie will replace current Chancellor Kent Syverud, who is leaving to become president of the University of Michigan. Haynie will take over as chancellor on July 1.

"I am so pleased that Mike Haynie will be the one to continue Chancellor Syverud’s incredible legacy," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) in a statement. "Mike is an inveterate Orangeman, and I have seen firsthand how he bleeds orange through and through. We have partnered together on so many initiatives over the years, from making the D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families a national asset to helping land Micron and now preparing the entire region for this historic investment."

This story will be updated.

Tags
Regional NewsSyracuse UniversityMichael Haynie
WRVO News
See stories by WRVO News
Related Stories
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now