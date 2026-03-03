Syracuse University names J. Michael Haynie as 13th chancellor

Syracuse University has named J. Michael Haynie as its next chancellor. Haynie becomes the 13th chancellor in the university's 156-year history.

Haynie has worked at Syracuse for nearly 20 years, and currently serves as vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation. He also serves as executive dean of the university's Whitman School of Management.

“Few people have demonstrated a deeper commitment to Syracuse University than Mike Haynie, and he is exceptionally well-positioned to carry it forward with the dedication and vision this moment demands,” said Jeff Scruggs, chairman of the university's Board of Trustees in a statement. “For more than two decades, he has poured himself into this institution, expanding its reach, deepening its impact and championing the students and communities it exists to serve. His record of leadership is extraordinary, and the Board has great confidence in the future of Syracuse University. We are proud to welcome him as our 13th chancellor and president."

Haynie will replace current Chancellor Kent Syverud, who is leaving to become president of the University of Michigan. Haynie will take over as chancellor on July 1.

"I am so pleased that Mike Haynie will be the one to continue Chancellor Syverud’s incredible legacy," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) in a statement. "Mike is an inveterate Orangeman, and I have seen firsthand how he bleeds orange through and through. We have partnered together on so many initiatives over the years, from making the D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families a national asset to helping land Micron and now preparing the entire region for this historic investment."

