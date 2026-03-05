Pushback arises to governor's budget cuts to rural housing groups

Advocates hope lawmakers will restore funding to organizations that help support housing in rural areas of New York state.

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget proposes a 33% cut to the Rural Preservation Program, which funds Rural Preservation Companies, or RPCs. They help with things like home repairs, counseling for first-time homebuyers and assisting people experiencing homelessness.

Advocates told lawmakers during a recent budget hearing that the nonprofit and community organizations served thousands of households and rehabilitated thousands of housing units last year.

“Staff drive hundreds of miles just to reach families in need,” said Antonia Besculides with New York State Rural Advocates. “Costs for salaries, insurance, fuel and compliance continue to rise. Reducing funding now means fewer staff, fewer services and fewer communities assisted.”

Besculides said her group is seeking a 10% increase to match the ask of their urban and suburban counterparts, Neighborhood Preservation Companies. She is also executive director of the Western Catskills Community Revitalization Council, an RPC serving parts of Delaware, Greene and Schoharie counties.

Mike Borges, executive director of the Rural Housing Coalition, also wants to see RPCs expand to other areas.

“There are areas like Western New York and the Hudson Valley and the Capital Region that don't have a nonprofit housing entity that residents can go to for assistance with housing issues, so we're looking to expand the coverage,” Borges said.

Borges is also concerned about proposed cuts to other programs, like Access to Home and RESTORE/HOPE programs, which help low-to-moderate income disabled and senior homeowners with accessibility modifications and emergency repairs.

This isn’t the first time cuts have been proposed to the programs, but state legislators have restored funding in recent years. During the hearing, they seem inclined to do so again.

“We do fill the gap every year,” said Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal, D-Manhattan, chairwoman of Assembly’s Committee on Housing. “Maybe next year, the executive will put in their share.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for the governor said she is looking forward to negotiating with lawmakers “to reach a budget agreement that makes New York safer and more affordable."

The Senate and Assembly are expected to advance their own budget proposals next week.