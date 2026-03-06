© 2026 WRVO Public Media
Negotiation strategies that can help in your everyday life

NPR | By Manoush Zomorodi,
Matthew CloutierSanaz MeshkinpourKatie Monteleone
Published March 6, 2026 at 9:11 AM EST

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode "A guide to negotiating what you want"

Negotiations expert Alex Carter says trying to "win" a deal ends up hurting the relationship and gets us less in the long run. Her people-first approach gets results both at work and at home.

About Alexandra Carter

Alexandra Carter is a mediator, Columbia Law School professor and negotiation trainer to the United Nations. In her book, Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything, she takes lessons from the world's highest-stakes negotiations and helps people apply them to their own lives. Carter also regularly contributes on NBC's Know Your Value.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Matthew Cloutier and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Katie Monteleone. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Web Resources

Related TED Bio: Magdalena Hoeller

Related TED Talk: A fresh approach to resolving conflicts

Related TED Topic: Conflict

Related NPR Links

Life Kit: 4 negotiation tactics to try in everyday life

The art of listening: Former hostage negotiator on navigating conflict to strengthen relationships

Life Kit: The secret to lasting love might just be knowing how to fight

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Matthew Cloutier
Matthew Cloutier is a producer for TED Radio Hour. While at the show, he has focused on stories about science and the natural world, ranging from operating Mars rovers to exploring Antarctica's hidden life. He has also pitched these kinds of episodes, including "Through The Looking Glass" and "Migration."
Sanaz Meshkinpour
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
