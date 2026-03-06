Negotiation strategies that can help in your everyday life
Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode "A guide to negotiating what you want"
Negotiations expert Alex Carter says trying to "win" a deal ends up hurting the relationship and gets us less in the long run. Her people-first approach gets results both at work and at home.
About Alexandra Carter
Alexandra Carter is a mediator, Columbia Law School professor and negotiation trainer to the United Nations. In her book, Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything, she takes lessons from the world's highest-stakes negotiations and helps people apply them to their own lives. Carter also regularly contributes on NBC's Know Your Value.
