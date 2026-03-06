When love gets lost in translation

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode "A guide to negotiating what you want"

Linguist Magdalena Hoeller and her husband grew up speaking different languages, which makes negotiating daily conflicts harder. She shares how couples can navigate their differences, in any language.

About Magdalena Hoeller

Magdalena Hoeller is a linguist who works as the Learning and Teaching Director at the University of Newcastle College of International Education in Australia. She is passionate about supporting international students in her work. Her first language is Austrian German, but she also speaks English, Spanish, Italian, French and Dutch.

