When love gets lost in translation

NPR | By Manoush Zomorodi,
James DelahoussayeSanaz Meshkinpour
Published March 6, 2026 at 9:11 AM EST

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode "A guide to negotiating what you want"

Linguist Magdalena Hoeller and her husband grew up speaking different languages, which makes negotiating daily conflicts harder. She shares how couples can navigate their differences, in any language.

About Magdalena Hoeller

Magdalena Hoeller is a linguist who works as the Learning and Teaching Director at the University of Newcastle College of International Education in Australia. She is passionate about supporting international students in her work. Her first language is Austrian German, but she also speaks English, Spanish, Italian, French and Dutch.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by James Delahoussaye and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Web Resources

Related TED Bio: Magdalena Hoeller

Related TED Talk: How Language Shapes the Way We Think

Related TED Topic: Language

Related NPR Links

TED Radio Hour: The debate over "LatinX" and how words get adopted — or not

TED Radio Hour: Are we cooked? Algorithms have rewired our language

Short Wave: Learning a second language as an adult can be hard — but it's not impossible

Copyright 2026 NPR
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
James Delahoussaye
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Sanaz Meshkinpour
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
