Gerry McNamara says Syracuse rumors 'inevitable,' but focus is on Siena's challenge vs. No. 1 Duke

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Given his strong ties to Syracuse and his recent success in transforming Siena into an NCAA Tournament team in just two seasons as head coach, Gerry McNamara is an obvious candidate to replace the recently fired Adrian Autry.

And he knows that.

But McNamara, who helped Syracuse to its only national championship in 2003 and spent 15 years (2009-24) there as an assistant coach under Jim Boeheim, is determined to keep his focus on the 16-seeded Saints' monumental task of facing face Duke, the tournament's No. 1 overall seed, in Friday's first round.

"I think with what we did (this season), with the job obviously being open, it was inevitable, with my history there, just coming from there," McNamara said Wednesday.

But he quickly added, "I will reiterate again my full focus is on the team in that locker room that has an opportunity to play against the best team in the country."

McNamara has not deviated from that stance since Siena beat Merrimack 64-54 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championship game on Tuesday night to earn its first trip to the Big Dance since 2010.

He would not say if he has been contacted by Syracuse about the opening.

"My focus has been on them," McNamara said of his team, which went 23-11 this season. "The reality is because of them, my name is coming up. That's the way I look at this. You get good players, you coach them right, you win, everybody gets recognition. I think the situation with the job opening and what we've done in the last week, there was obviously going to be some speculation."

McNamara said he's not addressed the rumors with his team.

"They've got my full attention," McNamara said. "That's where my focus is. These kids have given me everything they've got every day this season, and they deserve my full attention, and they've got it."

Autry was fired by Syracuse after going 49-48 in three seasons and failing to get the Orange to the NCAA Tournament.

Duke coach Jon Scheyer praised McNamara as a worthy opposing head coach.

"I've known G Mac for a long time. He's a great coach," Scheyer said. "He's done an incredible job with this team. They're hard-nosed. They're tough. They have great role identity. They play a very clear style. And we're excited for this challenge and opportunity."

