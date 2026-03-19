City of Watertown changes flag policy again

The City of Watertown is changing its flag raising policy. Again.

Since February of 2025, the Watertown City Council has been voting on each request to raise a flag at City Hall individually.

But council members voted this week to switch back to legislation passed nearly two years ago, that would only allow five flags to fly at City Hall. Those include the U.S. flag, New York state flag, the city of Watertown flag, the POW-MIA flag, and the Tree City U.S.A. flag.

Council member Robert Kimball was the lone dissenting vote.

"I think this is a bad step backwards, to take away the option of flying a flag in celebration of some segment of our society here in Watertown,” he said. “I think having a reason to celebrate in Watertown is a good thing."

Bianca Ellis told the council she thought a flag should be able to fly in honor of Juneteenth.

"Juneteenth is a national holiday, for which any offices in this building will be authorized to close, (and) should not be relegated to some other place to recognize its importance,” she said.

But community member Frank Battista spoke out in favor of the change, saying the current policy creates too much division.

“This flag can come up. That one can't,” he said. “The United States flag will represent all groups."

The policy change will take effect immediately.