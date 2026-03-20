© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New technique aims to help maple producers chill sap

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published March 20, 2026 at 5:26 AM EDT
A sap chiller that can help maple farmers keep their sap cool.
Adam Wild
/
Cornell University
Cornell researchers are working on a sap chiller that can help maple farmers keep their sap cool.

Cold winters usually help maple producers, but when the weather warms up too quickly, it can create problems.

Adam Wild, the director of Cornell University’s Uihlein’s Maple Research Forest, said farmers have to protect their product.

"I like to think about maple sap as like comparing it to milk,” Wild said. “You wouldn't want to leave milk sitting in a bucket hanging on a tree in 60 degree weather all day, and that's going to spoil and be nasty, and the same with sap."

For several years, Wild said he has been working on a sap chiller. Inspired by a technique used by home brewers, the chiller uses glycol, an air conditioning unit, and a picnic cooler to keep the sap from spoiling.

Wild said historically, farmers have used former dairy tanks that can be expensive or difficult to install, but this could be a cost-effective option that can also save producers a lot of time.

"If they don't have time to boil it down that night, they can chill it down and hold onto it, or we don't have to boil all night long. We can wait until the weekend when we have a little bit more time."

Wild said several farms in New York state are already using this technique, and he has also spoken to producers in Vermont, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin about introducing these methods.

New York maple producers will be highlighted March 21-22 and March 28-29 for New York State Maple Weekend.
Tags
Regional NewsCornell Universitymaple syrup
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues across central New York. Jessica brings extensive national news experience to the team, having previously worked as a package producer for Fox News in New York City, where she covered major events, including national political conventions and elections. Earlier in her career, she served as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets throughout central and northern New York. A native of Camillus, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, attending the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain
Related Stories
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now