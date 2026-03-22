Izoje powers Syracuse past Iowa State to set up second-round March Madness meeting with UConn

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Syracuse headed into the NCAA Tournament opener against Iowa State without their injured point guard and something to prove.

The Orange did just that with freshman Uche Izoje matching All-American Audi Crooks basket for basket in the first half and reserve guard Olivia Schmitt delivering four 3-pointers during the decisive run as the ninth-seeded Orange topped No. 8 Iowa State 72-63 on Saturday to set up a second-round matchup with reigning national champion UConn on Monday.

Izoje had 16 of her 23 points in the first two quarters as she outscored Crooks in the first half.

Crooks, who scored 14 of her 37 points in the fourth quarter, did everything she could to bring the Cyclones back. However, Syracuse advanced to face UConn in the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three years.

"We didn't stop her, but we stopped the team," Izoje said.

Laila Phelia had 18 points, Schmitt added 15 points and five assists and Sophie Burrows added 14 for Syracuse (24-8). Jada Williams, who finished with 14 points, six rebounds and eight assists, joined Crooks as the only Iowa State players in score in double figures.

Schmitt came into the game with 40 points and 10 made 3-pointers in 26 games. She finished 5-of-9 on 3-pointers.

"This whole season, I put a lot of trust in my teammates and facilitating the shooters the open shot," Schmitt said. "My coaches have never let my confidence be defeated this year. They told me this was going to be a big game for me."

Four of Schmitt's 3-pointers came in 23-8 run in the second quarter to give the Orange a 15-point lead at halftime. Schmitt came into the game averaging 1.3 points per game and shooting 25.6% from 3-point range.

Schmitt credited the support from Syracuse starting point guard Dominique Darius to helping her thrive in an expanded role. Darius injured her finger during the ACC tournament and won't play in the NCAAs.

"Just be confident out there, you guys worked hard every day to be here," Darius said of her message to the guards. "Liv works hard every day in practice, so does Maddy (Potts). I said to them to go have fun, they did a great job. For them to have that moment, I am so proud of them."

Crooks delivers to the end

Crooks has been challenging for the national scoring lead all season long. It was no different in Iowa State's season-ending loss.

Crooks was 17-of-25 from the field. She had 14 of the 21 points for the Cyclones in the fourth quarter.

"It was kind of reminiscent of the Maryland game," Crooks said. "We figured out we could lob the ball in there and we were able to get some baskets. Credit the guards, once we figured that was going to work, that is what we ran with."

Crooks enjoyed her matchup with Izoje, a freshman from Nigeria.

"She was a fun matchup. She had this Larry Bird-style jumper and I felt if I took another step forward' Crooks said. "I was going to foul her and she would be on the floor. I am super impressed with her."

