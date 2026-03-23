Demonstrators in Utica rally for Trans Rights

Despite rainy weather on Sunday afternoon, dozens of people still showed up in Utica for a Trans Rights Rally.

It was the third annual Trans Rights Rally organized by the Oneida County Pride Alliance, and its Founder and President, Ace Morreale said there was more of a sense of urgency this year, driven in part by actions and comments that have come out of the Trump Administration.

Morreale said things are somewhat better in New York state, in terms of respect for trans rights, but he said supporters of the trans community need to remain vigilant.

Randy Gorbman / New York Public News Network Dozens rallied for Trans Rights in Utica on Sunday, March 22, 2026

“So, it's important that even though in New York state, we're relatively safer, it still affects us as people are fleeing red states as these federal policies are going to come down on us,” Morreale said. “We have to stand strong to protect human rights.”

Among those speaking at Sunday’s rally was Sally Booth, who appreciates the fact that people in the Utica area outside of the transgender community have been supportive of their efforts.

“There are allies that are that are dipping their toes in (to organizations supporting trans rights) because they have family members or friends that are in the community, and they care so much about the people in their family or their friends that they sometimes lead these organizations,” Booth said.

Those supporters include Kathy McDonald, who also went to Sunday’s rally in Utica, “…to let the general community know that there are many of us who are supportive, who aren't really a part of the trans community, but we're supportive of them, so it's important for them to know how many people are really supportive.”

McDonald added that everyone should have the right to be themselves, and she said that she doesn’t like to see the federal government pitting people against each other.

“We all want the same things,” said McDonald, “we want our children to be happy and healthy, we want people around us to be happy and healthy. So there isn’t a lot of difference between any of us.”

Sunday’s rally in Utica was also held in anticipation of the annual Transgender Day of Visibility, which is held each year on March 31, to raise awareness about issues facing transgender people.