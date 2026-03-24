American Red Cross faces spike in need

The American Red Cross is facing a big increase in need this spring.

Edgar Olivo from the American Red Cross said across the country, extreme weather is causing a difficult start to the year.

"Severe winter storms have pushed thousands of families to turn to the Red Cross for shelter, food, and basic supplies, and the scale of it is pretty staggering," Olivo said.

The organization said it delivered more aid in just the first month of this year’s winter storm response than it did during the first month of the Los Angeles wildfires. And it had to mobilize 50 percent more disaster works for January, 2026, than it did in January, 2025.

In the northeast, Olivo said the Red Cross is preparing to respond to flooding as snow melts and spring rainfall is expected. He said now is a good time for everyone to make sure they are prepared for anything.

"Put together a basic kit: water, some non-perishable foods, medications, a flashlight, and important documents, just the essentials, somewhere you can grab them fast," he said.

Also, Olivo said make sure your loved ones know where to go and how to reach each other during an emergency, even if the power goes out.

For more information on emergency preparation and how to help, click here.

