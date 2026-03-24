© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

American Red Cross faces spike in need

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published March 24, 2026 at 5:14 AM EDT
An American Red Cross van
Jason Smith
/
WRVO
An American Red Cross van

The American Red Cross is facing a big increase in need this spring.

Edgar Olivo from the American Red Cross said across the country, extreme weather is causing a difficult start to the year.

"Severe winter storms have pushed thousands of families to turn to the Red Cross for shelter, food, and basic supplies, and the scale of it is pretty staggering," Olivo said.

The organization said it delivered more aid in just the first month of this year’s winter storm response than it did during the first month of the Los Angeles wildfires. And it had to mobilize 50 percent more disaster works for January, 2026, than it did in January, 2025.

In the northeast, Olivo said the Red Cross is preparing to respond to flooding as snow melts and spring rainfall is expected. He said now is a good time for everyone to make sure they are prepared for anything.

"Put together a basic kit: water, some non-perishable foods, medications, a flashlight, and important documents, just the essentials, somewhere you can grab them fast," he said.

Also, Olivo said make sure your loved ones know where to go and how to reach each other during an emergency, even if the power goes out.

For more information on emergency preparation and how to help, click here.
Tags
Regional NewsRed Crossdisaster preparedness
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues across central New York. Jessica brings extensive national news experience to the team, having previously worked as a package producer for Fox News in New York City, where she covered major events, including national political conventions and elections. Earlier in her career, she served as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets throughout central and northern New York. A native of Camillus, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, attending the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain
Related Stories
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now