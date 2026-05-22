NY members of Congress react to $1.776 billion deal to end Trump's lawsuit against IRS

Members of New York State’s Congressional delegation are angry over the deal that ends President Trump’s lawsuit against his own government.

The deal ends President Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service, claiming he was damaged by the release of his tax return information by an IRS employee. Presidents and presidential candidates routinely release their tax information, but Trump refused, claiming he was being audited for years.

As part of the settlement, Trump and his administration get $1.776 billion to give to people they believe were harmed by government, which is likely to include the people who broke into the US Capitol to try to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election in 2020, damaging the Capitol and seriously injuring police officers during the ensuing riot.

"He literally is getting a slush fund to pay his buddies and his friends and people he likes, he's been on this retribution tour since he was reelected, and it's not only unethical and likely illegal, it just again shows that this president is bought and paid for and wants to pay off his allies," said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY).

New York’s other Senator, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, called the deal a slush fund and "the most blatant act of corruption in US history." He said he will offer an amendment to try to block it.

Central New York Rep. John Mannion (D-Geddes) said constituents are angry.

"The phone is ringing off the hook, and this is really the number one issue," said Mannion. "There's never been this level of corruption coming out of a president. It's very unpopular, as it should be. And then there's this additional piece to it where the president and his family are immune from audits or any prosecution. So that sounds like something that happens in other countries, doesn't happen in the United States of America."

Neither of the two Republicans who represent the rest of central and northern New York, Reps. Claudia Tenney and Elise Stefanik, have said anything about the settlement on their social channels or in the media.

Mannion believes Democrats in the House will try to force a bill to the floor to block the fund, hoping that at least four Republicans cross the aisle to vote with them.

"We have the moral standing here," Mannion said. "I don't know who believes that a $1.8 billion slush fund and immunity for the President and his family after there's clearly corruption happening with him enriching himself, I don't know what percentage of Americans think those two things are a good idea."

