Photos: 'No Kings' Protests Across the Country

In large cities and small towns across the country, millions took to the streets today in protest against the policies of President Trump and his administration.
Organized by "No Kings," a network of progressive groups opposed to the administration's agenda, the protests are the third wave of demonstrations since the President took office for a second term. Last year, millions attended protests in June and again in October.
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