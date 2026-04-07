New York lawmakers pass second, one-week budget extension

New York state lawmakers are heading back to their districts without a state budget deal in hand.

Lawmakers at the Capitol passed another one-week budget extender on Tuesday, buying them some time and ensuring state workers get paid.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Democratic legislative leaders have struggled to reach deals on auto-insurance reform and scaling back the state's climate laws — both things the governor wants in a final budget.

Lawmakers approved the extender in a bipartisan vote. But Republican Sen. Tom O'Mara of the Elmira area said the secretive budget process leaves something to be desired.

"It's just not a good way to do business," O'Mara said. "We should do better for the people of New York."

The budget was due before April 1st. The Legislature will return to the Capitol on Monday, likely to pass another extender.