Buffalo activists accuse Governor Hochul of choosing the rich over working families

“Tax the rich in ’26!”

That was a chant repeated by more than a dozen representatives of community advocacy groups, who gathered in downtown Buffalo Thursday afternoon to criticize Governor Kathy Hochul for what they say is her unwillingness to increase taxes on the ultra-wealthy, while supporting subsidies for corporate interests.

“Governor Hochul, you cannot say that you support working people while refusing to make billionaires and giant corporations pay what they owe,” said Geneo Jamal Wali of Citizen Action of New York, which led the event. “She has a choice, stand with the community struggling to survive, or stand with wealthy billionaire donors.”

John Washington, training organizer with the Buffalo Tenant Union Federation, was also among the speakers.

“When we say tax the rich, a lot of people think that's taking something away from rich people. Not at all. The reality is, rich people taking things from us is how they get rich. It's also how Kathy Hochul has built her career.”

Thursday’s gathering in Buffalo was one of several being held statewide by activists pushing Hochul to support progressive funding measures. They’re calling on the governor to provide working families with relief from rising rents, child care costs, and other expenses. They believe raising taxes on the rich is the way it should be funded.

“We are in the richest state. We have the highest concentration of millionaires and billionaires in all of America, in New York State, and the governor is refusing to tax the rich,” said Ravo Root, political director at Citizen Action of New York. “Time and time again, Governor Hochul has failed to tax the ultra-wealthy while handing out massive tax breaks to billionaires like the Pegulas, giving a stadium giveaway while our essential services get gutted.”

The gathering was outside Empire State Development’s office at 95 Perry Street, just a couple blocks away from KeyBank Center, where the Buffalo Sabres hockey team play their homes games. The Sabres are owned by Terry and Kim Pegula. The Pegulas also own the Buffalo Bills, whose new Highmark Stadium is being constructed and is scheduled to open later this year. The project is funded by a combination of private, state and county dollars.

But how much impact can street-level pressure have on the governor’s decision making? Activists shouting during a Hochul news conference in Manhattan Wednesday led her to end a question-and-answer session abruptly and leave the podium.

"That pressure means something. It's not all about the electoral aspect of things, but it's about the inside, outside game of making sure the pressure is on her consistently, and she feels that she doesn't want to feel that anymore because she's beholden to billionaire donors like the Pegulas," Root said.

Hochul faced the prospect of a Democratic primary earlier this year, until Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado – who had just recruited former Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton as his running mate one week before – decided to end his campaign February 10. Hochul now faces a general election challenge by Republican contender Bruce Blakeman.

“Just because we put pressure on her does not mean we're going to vote for Bruce Blakeman. But we also have our own prerogatives,” Root added.

Citizen Action members say State Senator April Baskin is in support of their message. She was not in attendance at Thursday’s gathering but did release a written statement which was included in Citizen Action’s news release: “By ensuring the ultra-wealthy pay their fair share, we can unlock billions to reinvest in working families through childcare, housing, healthcare, and other essential services. As New Yorkers face an affordability crisis and uncertainty from federal cuts, I urge Governor Hochul to work with us to create a more equitable tax system that will allow all New Yorkers to thrive – not just the wealthy few."