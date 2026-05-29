Capitol Conversations: Bureau reporters break down the latest

The state budget has finally passed — more than eight weeks after the April 1 deadline.

The $268 billion plan includes rebate checks for New Yorkers and more money for schools, hospitals and cities experiencing financial strain.

It also includes new laws to restrict cooperation with federal immigration agents, rolls back the state’s climate goals and sweetens public-sector pensions.

Now legislators are moving on to other priorities with just days left in the legislative session in an election year.

The New York Public News Network’s Jimmy Vielkind and Samuel King discuss those developments at the Capitol.