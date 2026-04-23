After public dispute, Onondaga County and Friends of the Zoo reach agreement

After a public dispute this week between Onondaga County and the group that raises money for the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, part of that dispute has been resolved.

Officials with the group Friends of the Zoo told Onondaga County lawmakers this week that their relationship with the county changed last year, after they refused to donate $1 million to the county's aquarium project. Friends Vice Chair Megan Thomas said since then, the county has engaged in an aggressive and bullying relationship with the nonprofit.

"What is happening right now is that the Friends are under economic threat," Thomas said during a county legislature committee meeting Tuesday. "Our choice was to speak up or to go under, you know, and here we are speaking up for ourselves. And we are doing so in a way that that shows integrity. And we are doing so in a way that is supported by the documentation. And we want to make it clear on the record that we're not going to continue to be treated this way."

The county shares the operation of the zoo with Friends of the Zoo, which raises money through the zoo's gift shop and other sources, and pours that back into the zoo. After refusing the donation, they say county officials threatened to make financial changes so more money would go to the county rather than to the zoo.

County officials denied the Friend's claims.

"Active conversation is a part of a good relationship, said Cydney Johnson, deputy county executive for physical services. "There has been respect on both sides."

On Wednesday, the county and Friends of the Zoo announced that they have agreed to a new Memorandum of Understanding to continue their relationship.

"This operating MOU addresses many of our concerns and leaves both organizations in a positive place," County Executive Ryan McMahon said in a statement.

According to syracuse.com, as part of the agreement, the county will receive 20% of revenue from fundraising events and food service. which will increase to 25% for the second and third years of the agreement.

Speaking on a local podcast Wednesday, McMahon blamed the episode on politics, specifically, people who have been against the aquarium, saying the "aquarium derangement syndrome needs to stop."

The newly-named Harborview Aquarium is expected to open this fall. It was originally set to cost $85 million, but construction costs have jumped to more than $100 million.

