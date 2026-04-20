For the second time in a month, Oswego County officials are dealing with a massive animal rescue

For the second time in about a month, police and animal welfare advocates are dealing with a massive animal rescue in Oswego County.

On April 17, an Oswego County Sheriff’s Deputy drove to a home at 90 Tudo Road in Mexico. The deputy was there on another matter, according to the Sheriff’s Department, when he noticed the conditions of the property: Visible garbage, debris and feces and something shocking - animals eating a dead animal.

Police got a warrant to search the property, called the Oswego County SPCA, North Country Veterinary Services, and volunteers and then went back to the property. They found what has been described as the worst scene they've ever encountered. More than 150 animals - chickens, ducks, geese, pigs, cats, dogs, cows, goats, sheep, chinchillas, and more.

Work to help ailing animals and get them to safe homes continued through the weekend. Police said they have made no arrests as of yet and are continuing to investigate, but added that charges are pending.

It’s the second massive animal investigation and rescue in a matter of weeks. More than 170 animals were removed from a property in Sandy Creek. One man, who had admitted to animal abuse charges previously in Jefferson County, has been arrested in that case on a single charge of animal abuse, a misdemeanor but the investigation is continuing there, too.

The Oswego County SPCA is appealing for help, making an unusual appeal for cash donations because of the extreme strain caused by these two huge events. The group says it can also use gift cards for feed, farm supply, pet supply, and veterinary-related purchases, dog and cat food, livestock feed and grain, hay and straw, and emergency veterinary sponsorships as it deals with two massive crises – one, the biggest in its history and the other, the worst.