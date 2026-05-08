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Capitol Conversations: Bureau reporters break down the latest

New York Public News Network | By Samuel King,
Jimmy Vielkind
Published May 8, 2026 at 12:37 PM EDT
New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, left, talks to reporters on May 7, 2026, at the State Capitol, after Gov. Kathy Hochul, right, said there was a “general agreement” with legislative leaders on the state budget. Heastie said Hochul spoke prematurely.
Heastie photo: Samuel King, New York Public News Network
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Hochul photo: Mike Groll, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office
New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, left, talks to reporters on May 7, 2026, at the State Capitol, after Gov. Kathy Hochul, right, said there was a “general agreement” with legislative leaders on the state budget. Heastie said Hochul spoke prematurely.

What was supposed to be a budget victory speech has led to … confusion at the New York State Capitol.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday that she and legislative leaders have a “general agreement” on a nearly $270 billion state budget. Top lawmakers say that isn’t the case. So where are we now?

It seems clear that state lawmakers have indeed made some progress streamlining the environmental reviews for housing developments and changes to reduce car insurance rates, but they’re still not at the finish line.

That’s also the case for the actual number of the final budget, according to Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.

Heastie sent his members home after calling the governor’s announcement “premature.”

The New York Public News Network’s Jimmy Vielkind and Samuel King discuss those developments at the Capitol.
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New York Public News Network
Samuel King
Samuel King is a Capitol News Bureau reporter for the New York Public News Network, producing multimedia stories on issues of statewide interest and importance.
See stories by Samuel King
Jimmy Vielkind
Jimmy Vielkind covers how state government and politics affect people throughout New York. He has covered Albany since 2008, most recently as a reporter for The Wall Street Journal.
See stories by Jimmy Vielkind
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