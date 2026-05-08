KestheBand: Tiny Desk Concert

The island has come to Tiny Desk. "Representing for soca music, happy music, love music," leader Kees "Kes" Dieffenthaller tells us, KestheBand opens with "Hello," a warm, Caribbean welcome.

Founded in Trinidad and Tobago, KestheBand is must-play-music in soca DJ sets and a staple at international carnival celebrations. These are the kind of songs that inspire you to whisper their double entendres to your sweetheart and shout them raucously on the road, grabbing onto the night (or a waist) with both hands. While "Rum & Coca-Cola" (co-written by Michael "Tano" Montano), "Jolene," and "Cocoa Tea" (bakes not included) belong to the first category, "Fallin' " and the band's breakout song, "Wotless," exemplify the latter. It's clear from the smiles, waving flags and whining in the office that fun is the order of the day.

KestheBand concludes its performance with "Savannah Grass," a nod to the Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago's capital. Formerly a sugar cane plantation, it's become a vibrant center for culture and celebration for Trinibagoans. The song also holds special significance for Dieffenthaller and his brother, Jon, the band's guitarist. In performing it, they honor the memory of their father, George "Bunny" Dieffenthaller, credited as a co-writer, and their late sister, Danielle, a filmmaker whose pictures can be seen on the Desk. Soca's unique gift is its ability to simultaneously hold space for the bitter and the sweet, for pain and passion — a beautiful reminder that joy has season tickets to the Tiny Desk.

In that spirit, I dedicate this one to my beloved grandmother, the late Mrs. Cecilia Nicholas, aka Ma Cécile, a Saint Lucian who loved KestheBand's music so much that, even well into her 90s, she'd grab a hold of a chair and teach us a thing or two about whining.

SET LIST

"Hello"

"Fallin' "

"Rum & Coca-Cola"

"Jolene"

"Cocoa Tea"

"Wotless"

"Savannah Grass"

MUSICIANS

Kees Dieffenthaller: vocals

Jon Dieffenthaller: guitar

Riad Boochoon: bass

Mario Callender: keys

Geiron Mang: keys

Dean James: drums

Denilson Gulston: percussion

Robert "Robby Styles" Persaud: quattro, percussion

Dane Gulston: steelpan

Terri Lyons: background vocals

Teddyson John: background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producers: Suraya Mohamed, Nikki Birch

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Engineer/Mix: Josephine Nyounai

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Mitra I. Arthur

Audio Engineer: Hannah Gluvna

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Vanessa Castillo

Tiny Desk Team: Josh Newell, Felix Contreras

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

Copyright 2026 NPR