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Tired, anxious, forgetful? You might be breathing wrong

NPR | By Manoush Zomorodi,
Katie MonteleoneJames DelahoussayeSanaz Meshkinpour
Published May 15, 2026 at 9:12 AM EDT
Science journalist James Nestor spent ten days breathing only through his mouth, and his health collapsed. He says bad breathing habits are the source of many chronic health issues we face today.
Bram Van Vooren
/
Simon & Schuster
Science journalist James Nestor spent ten days breathing only through his mouth, and his health collapsed. He says bad breathing habits are the source of many chronic health issues we face today.

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode "How to feel alive in an exhausting world"

From sleep apnea to heart disease, science journalist James Nestor shares what habitual mouth breathing is quietly doing to your body.

About James Nestor

James Nestor is a journalist who has written for Outside, The New York Times, and Scientific American. His book is Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and James Delahoussaye. It was edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Manoush Zomorodi. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Web Resources

Related TED Talk: What your breath could reveal about your health

Related TED Talk: Art made of the air we breathe

Related TED Talk: Mindfulness

Related NPR Links

TED Radio Hour: Breathe

Body Electric: Type, tap, scroll, BREATHE! How our tech use impacts our breath

Copyright 2026 NPR
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NPR Top StoriesTed Radio Hour
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
James Delahoussaye
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Sanaz Meshkinpour
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
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