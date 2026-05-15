Tired, anxious, forgetful? You might be breathing wrong

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode "How to feel alive in an exhausting world"

From sleep apnea to heart disease, science journalist James Nestor shares what habitual mouth breathing is quietly doing to your body.

About James Nestor

James Nestor is a journalist who has written for Outside, The New York Times, and Scientific American. His book is Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and James Delahoussaye. It was edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Manoush Zomorodi. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Web Resources

Related TED Talk: What your breath could reveal about your health

Related TED Talk: Art made of the air we breathe

Related TED Talk: Mindfulness

Related NPR Links

TED Radio Hour: Breathe

Body Electric: Type, tap, scroll, BREATHE! How our tech use impacts our breath

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