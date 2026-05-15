Tired, anxious, forgetful? You might be breathing wrong
Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode "How to feel alive in an exhausting world"
From sleep apnea to heart disease, science journalist James Nestor shares what habitual mouth breathing is quietly doing to your body.
About James Nestor
James Nestor is a journalist who has written for Outside, The New York Times, and Scientific American. His book is Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art.
This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and James Delahoussaye. It was edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Manoush Zomorodi. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.
Web Resources
Related TED Talk: What your breath could reveal about your health
Related TED Talk: Art made of the air we breathe
Related TED Talk: Mindfulness
Related NPR Links
TED Radio Hour: Breathe
Body Electric: Type, tap, scroll, BREATHE! How our tech use impacts our breath
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