Military aircrew in 'stable condition' following midair collision at Idaho air show

The Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho went into lockdown and emergency responders rushed to the area on Sunday following an "aircraft incident" in which two military jets collided at an air show, according to the base and video posted to social media.

Bystander video posted to Facebook showed two jets making contact in the air, then twisting and careening in the sky before hitting the ground and erupting in a plume of dirt and fire. Four parachutes could be seen floating above the crash site. The Idaho Statesman newspaper reported that an announcer at the air show told the crowd that the four Navy pilots were "found safe."

"The aircrew involved in the incident are in stable condition," the base later reported.

After the incident, the Mountain Home Air Force Base announced that the remainder of the two-day Gunfighter Skies Air Show was being canceled and "an investigation is underway."

"Please DO NOT travel to or attempt to access Mountain Home Air Force Base as a spectator, as the event will no longer be taking place," the Mountain Home Police Department announced online. "We understand many were looking forward to this event and appreciate your understanding and cooperation."

The base, located about an hour southeast of Boise, Idaho, is home to the Air Force's 366th Fighter Wing, known as the "Gunfighters."

The event included performances involving a restored World War II-era bomber, Black Hawk helicopters and modern military aircraft.

"This event attaches a face to the mission, showcasing the skilled professionals and dedicated Airmen who make airpower possible," said Col. D. Ray Gunter, commander of the 366th Fighter Wing, when announcing the show earlier this year.

The last time the base hosted an air show in 2018, hang glider pilot Dan Buchanan died following a crash. During a 2003 air show performance at the base, an Air Force pilot safely ejected just before his F-16 crashed.

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