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NYS lawmakers pass 13th budget extender as negotiations continue

New York Public News Network | By Samuel King
Published May 18, 2026 at 3:29 PM EDT
A sign outside the New York State Capitol.
Denise Young
/
WXXI News
A sign outside the New York State Capitol.

Schools in New York will receive close to $6 billion in payments under the latest budget extender passed Monday by state legislators.

The 13th budget extender funds state government through Wednesday and comes as negotiations continue over the final state budget, which is now more than six weeks late.

State Sen. José Serrano, D-Bronx, said an agreement is coming together, and lawmakers could be voting on budget bills soon.

“I do feel that we are closer than we have ever been to getting this budget completed,” he said on the Senate floor. “We certainly are in the final stages of putting all things together. “

So far, the extenders passed by lawmakers have topped $31.7 billion, close to 13% of last year’s final $254 billion budget. That includes $8 billion in payments to schools.

This is the latest state budget since 2010. The continued delay drew criticism from Republicans, who pointed out school budget elections are on Tuesday.

“And they don’t know how much aid we’re getting from the state. We are failing them,” said Assemblymember Phil Palmesano, the leading Republican on the Ways and Means Committee. “Our nonprofits are still waiting. Our local governments are waiting.”

Time is running out for lawmakers as this year’s session is set to end June 4.
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New York Public News Network
Samuel King
Samuel King is a Capitol News Bureau reporter for the New York Public News Network, producing multimedia stories on issues of statewide interest and importance.
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