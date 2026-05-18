Tuesday is a big primary day. Here's how some key races are playing out

Updated May 19, 2026 at 11:35 PM EDT

This story will be updated.

Polls have closed on the busiest primary election day so far in the 2026 midterms. Voters in six states made their choices.

In several Republican primaries, President Trump's grip on his own party has been tested, like in the challenge GOP Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie faced from Trump-backed candidate Ed Gallrein. Massie lost to Gallrein, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, for Democrats, who are setting their sights on November with the hopes of flipping Republican-held seats, their primaries are shedding some light on the issues that are motivating voters. At the same time, Democrats continue to ride a wave of enthusiasm and voter turnout since Trump returned to the White House last year.

Voters continue to express concerns over rising gas prices, affordability, the war in Iran and how the Trump administration has handled them.

NPR Network reporting teams across the country are following these consequential primaries, the candidates and the issues in their community.

Here's what we're watching.

Skip to a specific state:

Alabama | Georgia | Idaho | Kentucky | Oregon | Pennsylvania

The recent SCOTUS decision has already changed plans for Alabama's primary

Redistricting efforts across the South continue following the SCOTUS ruling which is making Alabama's primary a bit confusing. Primaries for 1st, 2nd, 6th, 7th Congressional Districts have been rescheduled. Primaries for the 3rd, 4th and 5th Congressional Districts continued as planned.

The primaries also decided the matchup to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Kay Ivey: Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville will face former Democratic Sen. Doug Jones.

Read: The Supreme Court avoids taking up a fight over Voting Rights Act enforcement for now

Alabama resources:

📊 Results: : Head here for full results

In Georgia, Republicans dominate spending and Democrats drive record turnout

Tuesday's primary elections in Georgia have been defined by record-setting fundraising, contentious Republican primaries and turnout driven by Democrats.

State officials said Democrats accounted for roughly 53% of the primary ballots compared to 45% for Republicans, with the rest comprising nonpartisan-only contests.

Many of the top races are likely to head to runoffs, including the Republican race to face incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in one of the most competitive U.S. Senate races in the country. Democrats and Republicans will also pick their nominees to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in what is expected to be another expensive, closely watched race this November.

Billionaire health care executive Rick Jackson and Trump-endorsed Lt. Gov. Burt Jones will face off June 16 in a runoff for the Republican governor's race nomination, according to an Associated Press race call.

The winner will face former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who clinched the nomination outright, according to the Associated Press.

A pair of state supreme court races will be decided on Tuesday, as Democrats look to unseat two incumbents appointed by Republicans in contests that have taken on heightened attention following the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision weakening part of the Voting Rights Act.

Read: These men voted for President Trump. They have very different views of how he's doing

Georgia resources:

🗳️ Voter Guide: For more on the state races in Georgia, check out WABE's election coverage and try GPB's personalized Voter Guide

⏰ Live Updates: For live updates, check out GPB's election blog.

📊 Results: Head here for full results

All 105 legislative seats are up for grabs in Idaho

As Boise State Public Radio's James Dawson reports, all state representative and state senator races are on the ballot, as are key congressional positions.

Idaho resources:

🗳️ Voter Guide: For more on the state races in Idaho, read Boise State Public Radio's full rundown here.

⏰ Live Updates: For live updates, head to BSPR's election blog.

📊 Results: Head here for full results

The crowded race in Kentucky to replace Sen. Mitch McConnell and the true meaning of MAGA

In Kentucky, the crowded primary of Democrats trying to flip Sen. Mitch McConnell's seat squared off. As Louisville Public Media's Sylvia Goodman explains a Democrat has not represented the state in the U.S. Senate in over 25 years.

In one of the first calls of the night, U.S. Rep. Andy Barr won the Republican nomination for the seat after receiving the president's endorsement earlier this month, according to a race call by The Associated Press. He will face former state Rep. Charles Booker, who lost to incumbent Sen. Rand Paul in 2022.

In addition to the race to see who will replace McConnell, incumbent Rep. Thomas Massie lost his primary challenge from Trump-backed Ed Gallrein.

Related: Massie or Gallrein? Kentucky voters to decide the true meaning of MAGA in heated GOP primary

Kentucky resources:

🗳️ Voter Guide: For more on the state races in KY head to vote.lpm.org.

📊 Results: Head here for full results

The race for governor of Oregon heats up

On Tuesday, Oregonians will nominate gubernatorial candidates and decide the fate of proposed gas taxes. As OPB's Dirk VanderHart reports, due to the state's closed primary system, "a plurality of the state's registered voters will have no say in those contests until the November general election."

Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek is facing primary challenges, in addition to the GOP race to decide who will be on the ballot in November.

Oregon resources:

🗳️ Voter Guide: For more on the state races in Oregon, check out OPB's Voter Guide.

📊 Results: Head here for full results

PA voters will test the definition of 'progressive' and decide three toss up GOP seats

Pennsylvania is home to at least three competitive races that could help decide the balance of the power in the House this fall.

As WHYY's Carmen Russell-Sluchansky reports, Philly's 3rd Congressional District Democratic primary has seen division between the candidates over Gaza and fundraising, despite the three candidates' policy positions being very similar. State Rep. Chris Rabb, the race's progressive insurgent, won the primary, according to an Associated Press race call.

Three Republican held congressional seats in the state are considered a toss up according to the Cook Political Report, putting extra focus on those primary results.

Related: Some Trump-voting Catholics in Bucks County express buyer's remorse over papal dispute

Related: The 'political outsiders' who want Pa. Democrats' votes: a final look at Stelson and Douglas in PA-10's Democratic primary

Pennsylvania resources:

🗳️ Voter Guide: For more on the state races in PA, check out WHYY's election coverage and head to WESA's Voter Guide for the primary election.

⏰ Live Updates: For live updates, check out WHYY's election blog.

📊 Results: Head here for full results

This story will be updated.

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