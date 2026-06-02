Buffalo native Caroline Genco named UB's new president

Caroline Attardo Genco, PhD, is the University at Buffalo’s new president. The Buffalo native’s nomination was approved Tuesday by SUNY Trustees at their meeting in Albany.

It’s been a few years since she has lived in Buffalo, but Dr. Genco is excited to be coming back.

“I've had a lot of experiences in other institutions of higher education, and they have really prepared me to come back and lead an institution where I have the opportunity to pay back a community that was really instrumental in my childhood, in my career and in my sense of belonging,” Genco said. “I'm thrilled to come back to a community and serve that community as its next president.”

When speaking before SUNY Trustees Tuesday, Genco acknowledged being a Buffalo native, the daughter of immigrants and the first in her family to attend college. She will assume the seat currently held by Dr. Satish Tripathi, UB’s president since 2011, who is retiring from the position in July but will stay on as a professor. Genco, who will be formally installed in mid-August, is an accomplished microbiologist who will be leaving an institution that places high emphasis on research.

“Dr. Genco currently serves as Provost and Senior Vice President at Tufts University, where she helps guide the university's priorities as a student-centered R1 institution,” said SUNY Chancellor John King. “She oversees Tufts’ eight schools, along with numerous cross-school programs, centers, and institutes, while advancing collaboration across education and research.”

A 1977 graduate of Mount St. Mary Academy, Genco holds a bachelor's degree from SUNY Fredonia and a master's degree and PhD in microbiology from the School of Medicine and Dentistry at the University of Rochester.

Jeremy Jacobs, Jr., University of Buffalo Council Chairman, said up to 50 candidates were reviewed over the winter, and the pool was narrowed down to three finalists.

“It's worth noting that the field was highly impressive and included academics at the heights of their careers. The process reinforced the University at Buffalo is a global destination for excellence, and that the higher education community knows we're poised to do even greater things and wants to be part of our success. Dr. Caroline Genco stood out in a crowded field.”

Under Tripathi, UB has built itself as a key research hub. His successor looks forward to growing it further, and cementing the institution as a crown jewel in not only the SUNY system but New York State.

“I really see so much opportunity, because of the support of the state in SUNY, that really we can capitalize on that to really increase student success and also to continue to grow our research portfolio, so that the work that we do has impact not only in the city and in the region and the state, but more broadly nationally and globally,” Genco said.