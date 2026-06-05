Capitol Conversations: Bureau reporters break down the latest

State lawmakers are wrapping up this year’s session, squeezing in major legislation before they leave Albany despite the late budget.

One of the biggest things to happen in the last days of session was the first passage of a constitutional amendment to change New York’s redistricting process. This would let New Yorkers join the national redistricting wars.

Lawmakers also passed a moratorium on new large data center projects in New York state, responding to an outcry from constituents.

The New York Public News Network’s Jimmy Vielkind and Samuel King discuss those developments at the Capitol.