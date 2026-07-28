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UUP ratifies five-year contract with SUNY

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published July 28, 2026 at 2:23 PM EDT
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The University at Buffalo is one of the many SUNY campuses where thousands of academics and professional staff are represented by United University Professions.

By an overwhelming majority, members of United University Professions have ratified a new five-year contract with New York State and its university system.

In addition to pay raises, improved job security and lowered premiums for healthcare, the new contract includes language which eases concerns about the use of artificial intelligence in curricula and other academic work.

“Once again, UUP members stepped up in record numbers to vote in favor of our new contract,” said UUP President Frederick E. Kowal in a prepared statement. “This victory is further proof of the power of UUP and of organized labor. Standing together, we collectively bargained a solid agreement with the state that will provide our members with fair compensation, increased job protections and security for the future.”

The new contract is retroactive to July 2 and is in effect through July 1, 2031. Highlights include:

·       Across-the-board salary increases in each year of the contract, including a 4.5% salary increase in 2026, 4% in 2027, 3.5% in 2028 and 3% increases in each of the last two years of the agreement
·       A new Retention Award for bargaining unit members with 17 years at SUNY and increased compensation for previously negotiated Retention Awards at 7 and 12 years
·       A $600 annual lump sum payment for full-time bargaining unit members with a Master’s degree or higher; part-time members with at least a 0.5 FTE appointment will receive a $300 payment
·       Increases in part-time academic course minimum rates and across-the-board minimum salary increases
·       Expanded Downstate and Mid-Hudson location pay, including SUNY New Paltz members in Ulster County for the first time
·       Hospital-specific compensation (including gains for UUP-represented Residents and Fellows) and increases in on-call, recall and inconvenience pay
·       Lowering the employee share of healthcare premiums for approximately 6,500 UUP members     
·       Expanded due process and job security protections
·       Minimizing the role of student surveys in teacher effectiveness evaluations
·       Expanded provisions for telecommuting and remote work

Regarding artificial intelligence, the contract's wording states that all SUNY courses will be under the “direction and responsibility” of humans, and that humans will have the “ultimate accountability” for work done using AI systems.

UUP represents more than 42,000 academic and professional faculty at State University of New York campuses.

“SUNY’s academic excellence is a reflection on our stellar faculty members and staff,” said SUNY Chancellor John King in a written statement. “New Yorkers rely on SUNY for a world-class education, groundbreaking research and scholarship, medical support and expertise, and other essential needs and services. We thank Governor Kathy Hochul for securing this well-earned contract and for supporting our world-class faculty and staff.”
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