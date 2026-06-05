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Red Cross issues urgent plea for blood donations

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published June 5, 2026 at 5:01 AM EDT
An American Red Cross vehicle
Jason Smith
/
WRVO
The American Red Cross is issuing an urgent plea for blood and platelet donations.

The American Red Cross is issuing an urgent plea for blood and platelet donations.

Billy Brill, an account manager for the Red Cross, said the need for blood usually goes up in the summer.

“You're seeing more elective surgeries being scheduled, and hospitals want to have units on the shelves for those,” Brill said. “And more physical activity and outdoor activity leads to more injuries and more need overall, so it's a combination of those two factors."

At the same time, the Red Cross said it’s facing an urgent need for more blood and platelet donors. Scheduled donations, which account for 90 percent of all blood donations, dropped sharply in recent weeks, causing the blood supply to drop several thousand units. And many high schools and colleges that host blood drives are out for the summer.

Brill, a longtime blood donor, is urging everyone who is eligible to look for a blood drive near them or visit donation centers in Liverpool or New Hartford. He said each donation has a ripple effect.

"I'm impacting a patient, their family, their community that they're a part of, people that are rooting for them, hoping for speedy recoveries. I as a donor have a role in that whole situation,” he said.

People who donate before June 28 will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice and will be entered into a national contest for a chance to win a $7500 gift card. Everyone will also receive a coupon for a free pint of ice cream at Stewart’s Shops.

For more information and blood donation locations, visit redcrossblood.org.
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Regional Newsblood donationRed Cross
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues across central New York. Jessica brings extensive national news experience to the team, having previously worked as a package producer for Fox News in New York City, where she covered major events, including national political conventions and elections. Earlier in her career, she served as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets throughout central and northern New York. A native of Camillus, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, attending the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain
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