Auburn lawmakers look at data center moratorium despite state's own 1 year hold

Governor Kathy Hochul’s decision to put a hold on large data center development could have put a stop to local efforts to prevent centers in their communities but it did not. The Governor’s one year hold on data centers only covers the biggest ones, data centers of 50 megawatts or higher. Smaller data center remain possible, which leaves local governments with no relief at a time when the impact of data centers is not fully known.

Three main things concern local governments about data centers: The amount of energy they will require, the amount of water they will need to keep computers cool, and what happens to that water when it’s been used.

In Auburn, the water is a major concern. Owasco Lake is a major source of drinking water and the city’s waste treatment plant helps protect that watershed. “I have no appetite for a data center on Owasco Lake,” said city councilor Christina Calarco at a recent meeting as she supported a one year hold on all data centers. “We have enough issues to try to help take care of it, so it is something I would like to move forward.”

Councilors wondered if the city can ban any future data center from sending its wastewater to Auburn’s water treatment plant. The city’s director of municipal utilities, Seth Jensen, says lawmakers banned water from natural gas hydrofracking and they can do it here, too. “We say no quite often, and my guess, depending on what can be in this type of waste, might be a no already,” Jensen said.

“I think it's important for us to protect people downstream from us, just like we would hope that people upstream from us consider our drinking water,” said Councilor Terry Cuddy. Councilor Craig Diego agreed, “Obviously, it would have to be 100% safe, or it's not even worth it.”

Mayor Jimmy Giannettino said the time to act is now, because the federal government is moving to make it easier for data center developers. “I'm reading headlines today: ‘EPA weighs eliminating public comment requirements for a common data center air permit.’ ‘Newly proposed EPA rule could silence data center critics.’ It's an all out assault, right? Giannettino said. “Follow the money. These are multi, multi, multi billionaires building data centers. Follow the money. It's now the EPA saying, well, we're going to take away local control.”

Work is underway to fashion legislation to put a one year hold on any data center development.