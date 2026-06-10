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Campaign aims to provide fresh milk to families in need

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published June 10, 2026 at 4:45 AM EDT
The Fill a Glass with Hope campaign has provided more than one million servings of milk to food banks over the past 12 years.
Fill a Glass with Hope
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American Dairy Association North East
The Fill a Glass with Hope campaign has provided more than one million servings of milk to food banks over the past 12 years.

June is National Dairy Month, and to celebrate, a campaign is underway to make sure everyone has access to an important staple.

The American Dairy Association North East is teaming up with Market 32 and Price Chopper to help fill the need for fresh milk as part of the Fill a Glass with Hope campaign.

Through July 18, shoppers can donate money in checkout lines that will go toward milk at local food banks.

Lynn Hy, the chief development officer for the Food Bank of Central New York, said the need in our area spiked in the fall, and she expects that to continue, especially since the school year is ending, and many students won’t be receiving free breakfast and lunch.

"We see an increase in families coming to the emergency food network in the summer to get that food that their children are relying on receiving during the school year,” Hy said.

Audrey Donahoe, owner of Atrass Farm in Clayville, NY, and the president of the American Dairy Association North East, said the program supports the work of local dairy farmers, while helping families who need milk.

"It's a nutritious product, that's for sure,” Donahoe said. “It has the essential 13 nutrients, vitamins. It has calcium. A lot of people are looking for protein now, and it has protein in it. It's just a naturally produced product that has so much value to it."

The Fill A Glass with Hope campaign has raised more than $315,000 and provided more than 1.2 million servings of milk over the past 12 years.
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American Dairy Association North EastdairyFood Bank of CNYRegional NewsMilk
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues across central New York. Jessica brings extensive national news experience to the team, having previously worked as a package producer for Fox News in New York City, where she covered major events, including national political conventions and elections. Earlier in her career, she served as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets throughout central and northern New York. A native of Camillus, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, attending the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
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