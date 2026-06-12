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If every play has a price tag, what's left?

NPR | By Manoush Zomorodi,
Phoebe LettSanaz Meshkinpour
Published June 12, 2026 at 10:04 AM EDT

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode, "How predictions took over our lives"

What happens when every moment of a game becomes something to wager on? Researcher Brendan Dwyer shares how prediction and financialization is changing sports and the act of watching sports together.

About Brendan Dwyer

Brendan Dwyer is a professor and the director of research at the Center for Sport Leadership at Virginia Commonwealth University. His research focuses on sport consumer behavior, and he's published 60 peer-reviewed articles in journals like Sports Management Review, Journal of Sport Management and the Journal of Gambling Studies.

Web Resources

Related TED Talk: How risk-taking changes a teenager's brain

Related TED Talk: What gets lost when we treat conversations like transactions

Related TED Talk: Why the best ideas come from play

Related NPR Links

TED Radio Hour: Sports psychology for everyday life

TED Radio Hour: Luck, fortune, chance

Copyright 2026 NPR
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NPR Top StoriesTed Radio Hour
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Phoebe Lett
Sanaz Meshkinpour
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
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