If every play has a price tag, what's left?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode, "How predictions took over our lives"

What happens when every moment of a game becomes something to wager on? Researcher Brendan Dwyer shares how prediction and financialization is changing sports and the act of watching sports together.

About Brendan Dwyer

Brendan Dwyer is a professor and the director of research at the Center for Sport Leadership at Virginia Commonwealth University. His research focuses on sport consumer behavior, and he's published 60 peer-reviewed articles in journals like Sports Management Review, Journal of Sport Management and the Journal of Gambling Studies.

Web Resources

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