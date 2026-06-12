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Life is full of unknowns. Here's how to embrace the twists and turns

NPR | By Manoush Zomorodi,
Katie MonteleoneSanaz Meshkinpour
Published June 12, 2026 at 10:02 AM EDT

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode, "How predictions took over our lives"

With predictions surrounding us everywhere, are we losing our tolerance for uncertainty? Journalist Simone Stolzoff argues that surprise, creativity and growth all begin where certainty ends.

About Simone Stolzoff

Simone Stolzoff is a journalist and author of the books How to Not Know and The Good Enough Job.

Web Resources

Related TED Talk: Why change is so scary — and how to unlock its potential

Related TED Talk: Why you should stop setting goals (yes, really)

Related TED Talk: Why does uncertainty bother us so much?

NPR Links

TED Radio Hour: What can you control in this chaotic world?

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR Top StoriesTed Radio Hour
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
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