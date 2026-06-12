Life is full of unknowns. Here's how to embrace the twists and turns

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode, "How predictions took over our lives"

With predictions surrounding us everywhere, are we losing our tolerance for uncertainty? Journalist Simone Stolzoff argues that surprise, creativity and growth all begin where certainty ends.

About Simone Stolzoff

Simone Stolzoff is a journalist and author of the books How to Not Know and The Good Enough Job.

Web Resources

Related TED Talk: Why change is so scary — and how to unlock its potential

Related TED Talk: Why you should stop setting goals (yes, really)

Related TED Talk: Why does uncertainty bother us so much?

NPR Links

TED Radio Hour: What can you control in this chaotic world?

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