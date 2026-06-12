McMahon vetoes bills that would take power away from the county executive's office

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon Friday vetoed legislation that would have limited the county executive to three terms. He vetoes another bill that would take away the power to fill vacant legislature seats and give it to the legislature.

In his veto message, McMahon said the laws were not in the best interests of residents.

"Any change to the county charter needs robust dialog and consensus between the legislative and executive branches of government," McMahon said.

Democrats don’t have the votes to override the veto. 12 votes would be needed to override, and Democrats have a 10-7 advantage on the legislature, But McMahon, a Republican, said that doesn’t mean there can’t be more discussions about the idea.

"What we have in front of us is an opportunity to hit the reset button," he said. 'Are you serious about the policy? Are you serious about getting it done?' If you are let’s have the conversation, let’s figure it out.”

Two new proposals have been put forth that would term-limit the county executive and county comptroller. The Democratic proposal would set a limit of three four-year terms. A proposal from the Republicans would limit terms to four four-year terms.

Legislature spokeswoman Ruthnie Angrand said Friday that Republicans and Democrats are talking about that proposals.

"Ultimately the legislature is going to do what it needs to do to make sure it cooperates and communicates to get these bills across the table," Angrand said. "That is their goal.”

New legislation on term limits for the county executive and comptroller is expected to be discussed at the county legislature's Ways and Means Committee meeting on June 24.