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The risks of relying on AI to predict human behavior

NPR | By Manoush Zomorodi,
Katie MonteleoneSanaz Meshkinpour
Published June 12, 2026 at 10:04 AM EDT

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode How predictions took over our lives

AI is built on prediction, but what happens when those predictions start shaping the world they're foretelling? Philosopher Carissa Véliz shares the risks of using algorithms to forecast human lives.

About Carissa Véliz

Carissa Véliz is an associate professor of philosophy at the Institute for Ethics in AI at the University of Oxford. She is the author of Prophecy: Prediction, Power, and the Fight for the Future, from Ancient Oracles to AI.

Web Resources

Related TED Talk: 3 possible futures for AI — which will we choose?

Related TED Talk: How to stop AI from killing your critical thinking

Related NPR Links

TED Radio Hour: Using ancient philosophy to cope with your modern problems

TED Radio Hour: Could AI help us, not replace us?

Copyright 2026 NPR
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NPR Top StoriesTed Radio Hour
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
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