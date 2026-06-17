Connect250: StoryCorps & NPR's 'Morning Edition' partner to create a time capsule of America's voices and stories for America's 250th

Washington, D.C.; Wednesday, June 17, 2026 — To commemorate America's 250th birthday, StoryCorps and NPR's Morning Edition will launch a large-scale experiment in human connection. Beginning June 17, Morning Edition listeners and other Americans will have the chance to pre-register at connect250.org . Starting July 7, participants will begin recording virtual, 40-minute interviews with a stranger about their lives and experiences. Each conversation will become part of American history in the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress.

Through Connect250, these voices will create a time capsule of who we are as Americans at this milestone moment in our nation's history.

"The 250th birthday of our country is a moment to celebrate and to reflect on who we are as Americans," said StoryCorps Founder and President Dave Isay. "The simple act of asking someone about their life can be profoundly powerful. With Connect250, we hope to create a snapshot of the stories and wisdom of Americans at this moment in time that can be passed down through the generations."

Katherine Maher, President and CEO of NPR, said, "From our very first broadcast, NPR changed the way Americans heard one another. For our country's 250th anniversary, we're excited to return to those roots by collaborating with StoryCorps. Connect250 asks Americans to mark our semisesquicentennial with the simple but powerful act of listening. It's an invitation to get to know a neighbor, be part of a community, and understand our nation anew. We're thrilled that NPR's Morning Edition is a part of that."

Connect250

Once participants pre-register at connect250.org, they will receive email updates guiding them through the next steps, including being matched with a conversation partner and scheduling their interview. Participants are matched across different regions and ZIP codes to encourage conversations with someone from another community or part of the country. Participants will record their conversations on a secure video platform using StoryCorps prompts. Each interview begins with participants reading one another's bios aloud, and participants may choose to make their interview public through the Library of Congress or keep it private. The Library of Congress will archive the audio of each interview along with a still image of the participants.

Connect250 will stand as a constructive and patriotic effort to mark the 250th anniversary of our nation, fostering a sense of community when isolation and distrust too often prevail. As many Americans look for meaningful ways to commemorate this historic moment, Connect250 will offer a memorable and hopeful experience that gives this important chapter in American history meaning. StoryCorps and Morning Edition hope that thousands of Americans will participate in this nationwide effort.

SupportersActon Family Giving, Corporation for Public Broadcasting, The Hearthland Foundation, Mellon Foundation.

Project Partner

American Library Association (ALA)

About StoryCorps

Founded in 2003, StoryCorps is a national nonprofit dedicated to helping us believe in each other by illuminating the humanity and possibility in us all, one story at a time. Nearly 750,000 people, in all 50 states, have recorded interviews about their lives through StoryCorps. The organization preserves the recordings in its archive at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress—the largest single collection of human voices ever gathered—and shares select stories through its podcast, radio broadcasts, animated shorts, digital platforms, and best-selling books. These stories reflect the vast range of American experiences, engender empathy and connection, and remind us how much more we have in common than what divides us. StoryCorps is especially committed to capturing and amplifying voices least heard in the media. Learn more at storycorps.org .

About NPR

NPR's rigorous reporting and unsurpassed storytelling connect with millions of Americans every day — on the air, online, and in person. NPR was founded on a mission to create a more informed public — one challenged and invigorated by a deeper understanding and appreciation of events, ideas, and cultures. With a nationwide network of award-winning journalists and more than a dozen international bureaus, NPR and its Member organizations are never far from where a story is unfolding. Listeners and readers can find NPR everywhere — through their local Member stations ( npr.org/stations ), online at NPR.org , wherever podcasts are available, and by downloading the NPR App. The NPR app brings together the best of the NPR Network from around the world and right in your community — live radio, podcasts, the latest local and national news and more — available wherever you are and whenever you want. Get more information at npr.org/about and by following NPR Extra on Facebook , LinkedIn , Threads , and Instagram .

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