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A psychologist makes the case against social media bans for kids

NPR | By Manoush Zomorodi,
Rachel Faulkner WhiteSanaz Meshkinpour
Published June 26, 2026 at 10:44 AM EDT

More countries are enacting policies to restrict teens' social media and smartphone use. But developmental psychologist Candice Odgers says that won't address the bigger problems facing teens today.

About Candice Odgers

Candice Odgers is a developmental psychologist and Associate Dean for Research at the University of California Irvine. She is also a researcher and professor at Duke University. She researches adolescent mental health, particularly in relation to smartphones and social media.

She co-directs both the Child & Brain Development Program at the Canadian Institute for Advanced Research and CERES, an international network evaluating the impact of digital technologies for children and adolescents. She is also a former William T. Grant Foundation Scholar.

Related Web Resources

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Copyright 2026 NPR
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NPR Top StoriesTed Radio Hour
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Rachel Faulkner White
Rachel Faulkner is a producer and editor for TED Radio Hour.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
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