A psychologist makes the case against social media bans for kids

More countries are enacting policies to restrict teens' social media and smartphone use. But developmental psychologist Candice Odgers says that won't address the bigger problems facing teens today.

About Candice Odgers

Candice Odgers is a developmental psychologist and Associate Dean for Research at the University of California Irvine. She is also a researcher and professor at Duke University. She researches adolescent mental health, particularly in relation to smartphones and social media.

She co-directs both the Child & Brain Development Program at the Canadian Institute for Advanced Research and CERES, an international network evaluating the impact of digital technologies for children and adolescents. She is also a former William T. Grant Foundation Scholar.

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