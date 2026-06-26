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Capitol Conversations: Bureau reporters break down the latest

New York Public News Network | By Jimmy Vielkind,
Samuel King
Published June 26, 2026 at 10:45 AM EDT
Drew Warshaw, left, and Raj Goyle, right, are challenging State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, center, in a Democratic primary.
Warshaw and DiNapoli: Jimmy Vielkind, New York Public News Network
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Goyle: Provided
Drew Warshaw, left, and Raj Goyle, right, are challenging State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, center, in a Democratic primary.

Primary voters have spoken.

While Comptroller Tom DiNapoli won easily, it wasn’t a great night for other incumbents around the state. Two congressional incumbents in New York City backed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani were defeated by progressive challengers, as well as a number of state Assemblymembers. It’s a sign of the Democratic Socialists of America’s growing political power.

Also, the state and Trump Administration are trading lawsuits of New York’s new immigration law, which puts restrictions of mask-wearing by law enforcement and cooperation with ICE.

The New York Public News Network’s Jimmy Vielkind and Samuel King discuss those developments at the Capitol.
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New York Public News Network
Jimmy Vielkind
Jimmy Vielkind covers how state government and politics affect people throughout New York. He has covered Albany since 2008, most recently as a reporter for The Wall Street Journal.
See stories by Jimmy Vielkind
Samuel King
Samuel King is a Capitol News Bureau reporter for the New York Public News Network, producing multimedia stories on issues of statewide interest and importance.
See stories by Samuel King
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