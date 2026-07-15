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An air quality alert continues for upstate NY. Can wildfire smoke be harmful to your health?

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published July 15, 2026 at 8:09 PM EDT
Canadian wildfires cause smoke to drift into the skies in central New York
Jessica Cain
/
WRVO
Canadian wildfires cause smoke to drift into the skies in central New York

Air quality alerts continue for much of upstate New York. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for all of Upstate until 12:00 a.m. Friday. This is due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.

Alistair Hayden, PhD, a professor of public and ecosystem health at Cornell University, said while wildfires may be miles away, the smoke they produce can cause health problems.

That includes everything from minor symptoms like a sore throat and itchy eyes to life-threatening issues, like respiratory distress.

"Emergency room visits and even deaths increase during these smoke waves,” he said. “So, it's not just a long term effect, like you'd imagine with cigarette smoking for example. Wildfire smoke can impact our health, right now in this moment, while the smoke event is still happening."

Hayden said smoke events are happening more frequently in New York state, and communities need to be prepared. He helped create a dashboard that tracks deaths and concentration of wildfire smoke by county, information that may usually take months, or even years, to receive.

"We wanted to make that research a little more real time, so that our practitioners who are in charge of helping keep our communities safe would have data to act in real time and also just to give a picture in real time of these impacts," he said.

The current smoke event is expected to clear up by the weekend, but Hayden said wildfires can be unpredictable.

He recommends keeping an eye on fire and smoke maps at fire.airnow.gov. If smoke worsens, go inside, and close doors and window. You can also use a high-efficiency air filter or make your own portable air cleaner.
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Regional NewswildfireNY Wildfire Smokeair qualityCornell University
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues across central New York. Jessica brings extensive national news experience to the team, having previously worked as a package producer for Fox News in New York City, where she covered major events, including national political conventions and elections. Earlier in her career, she served as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets throughout central and northern New York. A native of Camillus, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, attending the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain
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