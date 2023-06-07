NY Wildfire Smoke

-
The governor says due to the smoke drifting in from the northern fires, New York City and Syracuse were among the worst places for air quality on the entire planet yesterday. The air in the rest of the state is classified as either unhealthy or very unhealthy
Some of the worst air quality was recorded in the Great Lakes region and in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and the Washington, D.C., metro area.
Experts say smoke from Canadian wildfires could get worse before it gets better, but meteorologist Josh Nichols said Thursday morning could be clearer.
The air quality index (AQI) level in Syracuse hit hazardous levels Wednesday morning
Unhealthy air quality grips the East Coast reaching as far south as North and South Carolina.
Air quality across central and northern New York is expected to remain in the "unhealthy" range Wednesday.
The National Weather Service said air quality has "plummeted" across the Northeast. A disaster preparedness expert says people should take the warnings seriously.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has an advisory out about the air quality, suggesting people in affected areas limit strenuous physical activity outdoors.