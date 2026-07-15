Argentina is back in the World Cup final after a thrilling semifinal win over England

ATLANTA — Argentina, the death-defying defending World Cup champion, will play for a second consecutive title after scoring two late goals to beat England in the semifinal, 2-1.

For a fourth straight knockout game, Argentina survived a heart-stoppingly close call. First was Cape Verde, the African island nation underdog, who took the champions to extra time. Then was the furious miracle comeback after Egypt took a 2-0 lead. Then, in the quarterfinal, a shorthanded Switzerland squad forced extra time despite a 72nd-minute red card.

This gutsy Argentina squad prevailed in all three games, and Wednesday, they pulled it off yet again. In the 55th minute, England took a 1-0 lead when forward Anthony Gordon tapped in a cross.

Then, as the clock ticked up, Argentina turned up the intensity. A relentless onslaught yielded near miss after near miss before finally midfielder Enzo Fernández scored off a rocket from outside the penalty area to equalize the game at 1-1 in the 85th minute.

Then, in stoppage time, forward Lautaro Martínez sent the Argentina crowd into delirium with a header off a cross from 39-year-old superstar Lionel Messi, who assisted on both goals.

In Sunday's final they will face Spain, which defeated France on Tuesday 2-0 to contend for their second-ever title.

Justin Setterfield / Getty Images / Getty Images England's Anthony Gordon celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the World Cup semifinal against Argentina on Wednesday in Atlanta.

Wednesday's game, the sixth meeting between these two teams at the men's World Cup, was the newest chapter in their storied rivalry. That history includes the infamous "Hand of God" goal scored by Diego Maradona in the 1986 World Cup, four years after a war between the two countries over the Falkland Islands.

The British won the war but the sovereignty of the territory is still under dispute.

(Asked Tuesday about the "Hand of God," which was the first of two goals scored by Maradona, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni slyly deflected. "I think all of the world remembers that game, remembers Diego's performance, remembers above all the second goal," he said.)

To hear England's coach, none of that mattered on Wednesday. "We respect our opponent, but we don't dip in historic events, and we don't make it bigger than it is," Thomas Tuchel told reporters the day before the game.

Yet from the opening kick, both teams eagerly played a physical game: Collisions, jersey tugs, tough tackles, bodies flying to the ground. Referee Ismail Elfath, the first American man to work a World Cup semifinal, awarded a yellow card to each team before halftime.

Neither team managed a shot on target in the first half (there were only three attempts in total).

The atmosphere inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta was raucous and ear-splitting. Argentine fans by the thousands wore the white and sky blue striped jerseys bearing the name of their star Messi. The English celebrated their team wearing all-white or all-red jerseys of their scoring sensations: Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham.

But neither star could save England from another defeat, extending what has already been an agonizing 60-year wait to return to the final.

NPR's Russell Lewis contributed reporting from Atlanta

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