Schumer touts plan to lower food prices in Auburn stop

Four companies control most of the market for beef, pork and poultry, and New York Senator Chuck Schumer says that’s a major reason why even ground beef is beyond the budgets of so many people these days.

Schumer was in Auburn Monday to tout a bill Democrats are pushing in the House and Senate that would break up the four companies’ control of those markets and force more competition to lower prices.

“The price of meat, chicken and pork has gone way up. And why is that? Just four companies control 85% of the beef, 67% of the pork, 60% of the chicken,” Schumer said. “When they control that much, they set the price for the whole country, and they set them high.”

Ken Post knows about high beef prices. He owns Post Family Farm in Cayuga County and sells farm-raised beef directly to his friends and neighbors. The price he charges for the beef of a whole cow these days — $5,000 — is what he needs to cover his costs and to live.

“But it is still too much for the person that's working paycheck to paycheck. I've lost a lot of customers who just simply cannot afford it,” Post said, noting that he estimates he’s lost half of his customer base in the last year or so.

Samantha DeRiso of the union that represents thousands of workers in supermarkets in central New York says the bill would be good not just for consumers.

“When competition increases, consumers have more choices, farmers receive fair prices, and good union jobs are protected and strengthened,” she said.

Becky Lare of the Food Bank of Central New York said lowering prices will ease pressure on food banks, pantries and soup kitchens.

"No one should have to wonder whether they can afford their next meal,” said Lare. “And at a moment when so many families are struggling to put food on the table, we need a food system that works better for consumers, supports producers, and helps make healthy food more affordable and accessible.”

Schumer believes his bill will win Republican votes if it can come to the floor.