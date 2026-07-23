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Embedded: We Keep Us Safe — Evidence from Episode 7

NPR
Published July 23, 2026 at 10:56 AM EDT

This page contains material from Season 27 of NPR's Embedded podcast. To listen, visit npr.org/CHOP or search for Embedded wherever you get your podcasts.

Video: An Hour Before the Shooting

WARNING: This video contains explicit language.

June 29, 2020: Livestreamer Marcus Kulik shared an unpublished video of the intersection of 12th & Pine, recorded from his apartment window in the hours leading up to the killing of Antonio Mays Jr. This excerpt shows a confrontation between CHOP security and a man on a nearby roof, just over an hour before the shooting.

Video: Extended Footage of the Shooting Events

WARNING: This video contains explicit language and the sound of gun violence.

June 29, 2020: This excerpt, also from Kulik's unpublished video of the intersection, shows the events surrounding the shooting.

Audio: Secret Recording of a CHOP Security Meeting

WARNING: This audio contains explicit language.

Acquired by NPR, The Seattle Times and KUOW
July 2, 2020: A source, who provided reporters with this material on the condition they not be named, recorded a meeting of CHOP security soon after the city cleared the zone. In these excerpts, members plan a takeover of then-Mayor Jenny Durkan's house – a takeover that never happened.

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