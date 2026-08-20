Anheuser-Busch announces $13 million upgrade for Baldwinsville plant

The growth of ultra-light beer and canned cocktails is fueling growth at the Anheuser-Busch plant in Baldwinsville, as the company, and Gov. Kathy Hochul, announced a major upgrade at the central New York facility Thursday.

As whirring production lines filled cans with Michelob Ultra beer and Cutwater canned cocktails downstairs, the manager of Baldwinsville’s Anheuser-Busch brewery announced an investment that will expand those lines.

"I’m proud to announce that Anheuser-Busch is investing $13 million in the Baldwinsville brewery," said plant manager Ashley White.

White said the investment will go toward beefing up production capabilities for both the Michelob Ultra and Cutwater products. The company said Michelob ULTRA is the number one top-selling and fastest growing beer in America, and Cutwater is the number one spirits-based cocktail brand in the country.

"Investments in facilities like our Baldwinsville brewery help us strengthen our operations while creating and sustaining jobs and continuing to drive economic growth throughout central New York," said Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth in a statement.

Ellen Abbott / WRVO Cans of Cutwater canned cocktails on a production line at the Anheuser-Busch plant in Baldwinsville, N.Y.

The funds don’t stop on the production line, however. White said the company will also fund a new technical skills training center in Baldwinsville.

"This new training center will help our employees build expertise across mechanical, electrical, automation, digital and operational disciplines continuing to develop the manufacturing workforce of the future," White said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, on hand for the announcement praised the beverage company for being one of the reasons Upstate New York is in the midst of manufacturing revival.

"You're taking the next leap forward. It is showing your commitment to this region," Hochul said. "And the individuals who you already know, I don't need to sell you on the quality of the workforce we have here in central New York. They understand what a legacy job is all about."

Hochul said it's just one more sign that the upstate economy is on the rise.

"There's a resurgence here in upstate," Hochul said. "After many years of that sense of decline and depression, and what is the future going to be like, the future has arrived."

