Lawsuit aims to force Micron to add more environmental protections as construction continues

A lawsuit targeting central New York’s largest-ever economic development project is in its early stages. People who live near the Micron development don’t want to stop the project, but are suing to ensure it will be safe for neighbors and the region after it’s open.

The massive chip fabrication plant project is rolling on, at last word several months ahead of schedule. The first phase promises 3,000 direct jobs and many thousands more indirectly. If fully built out, Micron estimates 9,000 jobs and a completely transformed central New York economy.

Micron bought many homes to provide the land for this huge project, but many people still live in the vicinity of the construction. Around 90 of them have joined a group called Neighbors for a Better Micron and they’re suing. The lawsuit against the state Department of Environmental Conservation claims DEC issued permits without knowing how much pollution Micron will put into the Seneca River.

"The permitting agency issued this permit before the agency had a full picture of what pollutants would be in the discharged water," said Paul Sindberg, a lawyer representing the groups suing the DEC. "I think our position is that Micron's refusal to be totally transparent, but the types of chemicals that are going to be used in its production process does not let them off the hook from ensuring that the central New York community is protected from those pollutants from the jump."

Christine Herrman lives half a mile from the Micron site.

"There's a lot of vague promises, but I would really like some hard agreements that they're not going to poison our air and water," she said. "I have a huge garden. I spend a ton of time outside biking, running, trying to get my mom places. My mom is 90. I can kind of feel like the wall's closing around me if this plant doesn't live up to our expectations."

Lance Rudy lives, and fishes, nearby.

"I grew up fishing in Oswego right there at the mouth of the river," he said. "I talk to guys up there all the time, and I see the walleye that they get and I'm jealous. And I just want to keep them fish clean for people to consume them."

The lawsuit is calling on the state to pull back its permits and add protections against greenhouse gas emissions and cancer-causing forever chemicals. So far, DEC and Micron have issued no comments on the lawsuits, with Micron reiterating its promise to be a good neighbor.