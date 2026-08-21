Amid privacy concerns, Auburn votes to end contract with Flock

The City of Auburn is now the latest community to cancel its contract with Flock Safety.

A number of community members came out to Thursday night’s Auburn City Council meeting to share their concerns about Flock cameras.

"I don't want the police department, I don't want whatever companies, the government, spying on everything I do out in public, not because I'm doing anything illegal, but because I think I have the right to a certain amount of privacy," said one speaker.

The council voted unanimously to terminate the city’s contract with Flock Safety, which provides automatic license plate readers to the city.

Law enforcement officials said the technology has helped solve crimes. However, nationally, the surveillance is bringing up privacy concerns.

"It is something that is affecting people's lives here in Auburn and their concerns for their privacy,” said councilor Terry Cuddy. “I think we're doing the right thing."

Councilor Craig Diego voted in favor of the resolution because of concerns of how the grant was procured, but he said he would have liked to hear a more balanced debate.

"One of the things that sticks with me the most about this is us refusing to let Flock come and speak,” he said. “It's like going to court, you let the defendant speak, but you don't let the prosecutor, or vice versa."

The resolution states, upon the city’s delivery of a 30-day written notice of termination to Flock Safety, city departments and employees will immediately stop using the cameras and databases.

Lawmakers said they will also work with staff members and the police department to develop a policy related to the use of automatic license plate readers before entering into any new contracts.